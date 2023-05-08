Crunchbase Accused Of Flouting Ill. Publicity Law

By Celeste Bott (May 8, 2023, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A putative class has alleged in Illinois state court that Crunchbase, an online platform providing information about private and public companies, used their personally identifying information without consent to advertise paid subscriptions to its services, in violation of Illinois privacy law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS