Auto Dealer Not Covered In Employee BIPA Suit, Insurer Says

By Alexa Scherzinger (May 8, 2023, 6:59 PM EDT) -- An insurer doesn't owe coverage to an Illinois car dealership facing a proposed class action for violations of the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act, the company said in federal court Monday, citing policy exclusions that limit coverage for unlawful collection and dissemination of personal information such as fingerprints....

