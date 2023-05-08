Byron Allen Hits McDonald's With $100M False Promise Suit

By Craig Clough (May 8, 2023, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Byron Allen's media companies filed a $100 million false promise suit in California state court against McDonald's, alleging the fast food giant lied in pledges to spend more of its advertising budget on Black-owned media such as Allen's, which is "by far" the largest Black-owned media company in the country, according to the complaint....

