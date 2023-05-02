FTC Tries Novel Route To Finally Hit Meta Where It Hurts

By Ben Kochman (May 10, 2023, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission's bid to bar Meta from profiting from the data of its youngest users could have far more impact than the $5 billion fine the company has already agreed to pay, but the agency stands on untested legal ground as it pursues sweeping changes to the tech giant's business model. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS