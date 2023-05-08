Snoop Dogg Escapes Accuser's Sex Trafficking Suit

By Craig Clough (May 8, 2023, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Hip-hop superstar Snoop Dogg and an associate escaped a sex trafficking lawsuit on Monday after a California federal judge declined to exercise jurisdiction over their accuser's remaining state claims, noting in an order that the woman declined to amend her complaint after the court axed her only federal claim. ...

