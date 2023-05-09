Costco Must Reveal Flooring Selection In Slip-And-Fall Suit

By Collin Krabbe (May 9, 2023, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has revoked a protective order for discovery in a woman's slip-and-fall suit against Costco, ruling in favor of the plaintiff's argument that the public should have a right to access materials regarding the retail chain's inspection policies and flooring selection....

