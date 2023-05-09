Insurer Drops Suit Against US Open Stadium Roof Contractor

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (May 9, 2023, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A suit between an insurer and the construction manager for Arthur Ashe Stadium's retractable roof has been settled five months after the insurer brought an action against the company alleging it could not cover the construction manager for an underlying claim over increased costs....

