Lone Star's $216M Award Against S. Korea Gets Trimmed

By David Hansen (May 9, 2023, 5:10 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal reduced by nearly $500,000 a $216.5 million award that South Korea must pay to private equity firm Lone Star Funds related to the firm's sale of its controlling stake in Korea Exchange Bank, the South Korean government announced Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS