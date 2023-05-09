T2M's 'Free Ride' Must End, League Of Legends Creator Says

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (May 9, 2023, 1:28 PM EDT) -- Riot Games, the creator of hit video game League of Legends, has sued video game peripheral producer T2M over trademark infringement, saying that T2M "simply slapped" Riot Games' name on its gaming controllers "hoping to garner all revenues it can" before being forced to change its products' names....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS