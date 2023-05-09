Photographer Accuses XFL Of Using Work Without Paying

By Elaine Briseño (May 9, 2023, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A photographer has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against XFL Properties LLC, accusing the minor league football organization of hiring her to photograph a game, stiffing her on the bill and then using the photos, anyway, according to a complaint filed in a central California federal court....

