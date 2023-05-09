Tribunal Rejects €647M Claim Over Banco Popular's Demise

By Caroline Simson (May 9, 2023, 9:02 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal said investors in Banco Popular Español SA couldn't prove that Spain had violated its investment treaty with Mexico when it helped orchestrate the sale of Banco Popular Español to Banco Santander in mid-2017 for a token €1, according to an award made public this week....

