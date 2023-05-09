12% Interest On Judgments No Problem, Mass. Justices Say

By Brian Dowling (May 9, 2023, 11:49 AM EDT) -- Massachusetts' high court on Tuesday upheld the weighty 12% rate for pre- and post-judgment interest set by state law, denying Philip Morris USA Inc.'s bid to duck millions of dollars tacked onto a multimillion-dollar award in a tobacco personal injury case....

