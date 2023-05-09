Gun Control Groups Ask High Court To Review Bump Stocks

By Emily Field (May 9, 2023, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Gun control advocacy groups on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Fifth Circuit decision striking down a U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives rule banning bump stocks, saying the ruling is dangerous and threatens public safety....

