Epiq Says Church Abuse Class Action Case Lacks Standing

By Aaron Keller (May 9, 2023, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Two clergy sex abuse survivors who accused Epiq Corporate Restructuring LLC of publicly exposing their names on a claims website do not have constitutional standing to sue over the disclosure, the legal services vendor argued while seeking to dismiss or stay a proposed federal class action lawsuit....

