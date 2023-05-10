DC Circ. Looks At Immunity Denial In Railway Antitrust Case

By Nadia Dreid (May 10, 2023, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit is set to decide whether to upend a regulator's decision denying Norfolk Southern Railway Co. immunity from a rival's antitrust suit, but judges questioned whether they should rule on the immunity issue since another court gave the railroad a victory in the actual antitrust fight. ...

