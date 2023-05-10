Meta Gets Default Win In Phishing Suit Against Nigerian Duo

By Katryna Perera (May 10, 2023, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge approved and adopted a recommendation by a magistrate judge to grant a default win to Meta Platforms Inc. and digital banking company Chime Financial Inc. in their suit accusing two Nigerian residents of tricking people into giving up their usernames and passwords to steal money from their online accounts....

