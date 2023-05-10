Calif. Judge Grants NCAA Delay On Wage-Fixing Suit

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (May 10, 2023, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday granted the NCAA's request to delay a hearing on its motion to dismiss a proposed antitrust class action filed by two college baseball coaches, ruling that it is "appropriate" to delay the case until it can be heard with a separate but related case....

