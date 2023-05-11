States, Trade Group Want Oil, Gas Leasing Challenge Axed

By Ali Sullivan (May 11, 2023, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Five states and an oil industry group are backing the federal government in its bid to toss a lawsuit from conservation groups challenging a suite of oil and gas leases in the western United States, telling a D.C. federal judge that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management followed the law in authorizing the June 2022 lease sales....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS