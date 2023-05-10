States Urge 9th Circ. To Stop $6B Student Debt Cancellation

By Madeline Lyskawa (May 10, 2023, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 20 states called on the Ninth Circuit to upend a settlement between the U.S. Department of Education and roughly 200,000 plaintiffs that completely discharges about $6 billion in loans from 151 schools, arguing that the agency has no legal authority to do what the deal requires....

