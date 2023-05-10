Judge OK's Vinyl Co. Deal, Rejects 'Reverse Auction' Claims

By Gina Kim (May 10, 2023, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge gave his initial blessing to a $25 million class action settlement in a case where consumers accused a vinyl company of using digital mastering to make records marketed as all-analog, over opposition from intervenors who claimed the deal was reached via "a collusive reverse auction."...

