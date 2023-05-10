Rep. George Santos Pleads Not Guilty To Fraud Charges

By Rachel Scharf and Frank G. Runyeon (May 10, 2023, 9:32 AM EDT) -- Embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., pled not guilty in New York federal court Wednesday afternoon to a 13-count indictment charging him with defrauding campaign donors, obtaining fraudulent unemployment benefits and lying on House of Representatives financial disclosures....

