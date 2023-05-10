Pratt & Whitney To Resist Indian Airline's Arbitral Award Push

By Ali Sullivan (May 10, 2023, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Pratt & Whitney plans to fight Indian airline Go First's emergency bid in Delaware federal court to enforce two arbitral awards ordering the engine maker to immediately provide the low-cost carrier with serviceable engines, detailing intentions to seek a stay of the court proceedings after Go First successfully sought bankruptcy protections....

