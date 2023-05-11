Former Cannabis Pizza Worker Wants Cert. In Overtime Suit

By Collin Krabbe (May 11, 2023, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A New York pizza joint with cannabis-infused food that allegedly burned workers by not paying them overtime should have to face a collective action, a woman has argued, saying her wage lawsuit's allegations show systematic underpayment....

