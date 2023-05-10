Judge's Bias Warrants New Trial, Pa. Developer's Family Says

By Matthew Santoni (May 10, 2023, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Several descendants of Pittsburgh real estate developer Jack Buncher told a Pennsylvania appellate court Wednesday that a judge's ruling in their dispute with the directors of Buncher's charitable foundation, which put them on the hook for $500,000, was biased and warranted a new trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS