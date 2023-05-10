Judges Doubt Construction Co.'s $10M COVID Coverage Case

By Rosie Manins (May 10, 2023, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Georgia Court of Appeals judges appeared skeptical on Wednesday of a construction company's claimed eligibility for up to $10 million in insurance coverage for business losses related to the coronavirus pandemic as four insurers urged them to uphold a lower court's dismissal of the company's attempt to get paid....

