Texas Fitness Center's Ex-Landlord Wins $1.89M In Lease Row

By Joyce Hanson (May 10, 2023, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court in Dallas has affirmed a nearly $1.89 million judgment in favor of a commercial landlord that sued a fitness center tenant for breaking a contract by transferring its lease to another fitness center operator that didn't pay rent....

