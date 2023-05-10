Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lack Of HIV Drug Deal Before Trial Shocks Antitrust Judge

By Dorothy Atkins (May 10, 2023, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday urged parties to settle in the sprawling certified consumer antitrust class action alleging that Gilead, Janssen and Teva inflated HIV drug prices to consider settling before trial this month, saying trying the case has "huge risks" and "Frankly, I'm not only disappointed, I'm astounded" the parties had not yet settled....

