Fed. Circ. Won't Rethink Axed $308.5M Verdict Against Apple

By Jasmin Boyce (May 10, 2023, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday rebuffed a patent owner's bid for a rehearing en banc after a panel found that a more than $308 million infringement verdict against Apple should be dismissed over delays at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that rendered the patent unenforceable....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS