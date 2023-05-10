Newspaper's Suit To Get Epstein Grand Jury Docs Is Revived

By Carolina Bolado (May 10, 2023, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday revived the Palm Beach Post's suit seeking access to the materials from the 2006 grand jury investigation into the late billionaire serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and urged the Florida Supreme Court to weigh in on when a court can order grand jury materials unsealed....

