PTAB Axes Some Claims Of USAA Patent In $4.3M PNC Win

By Hailey Konnath (May 10, 2023, 11:20 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday sided with PNC Bank and found that several claims of a United Services Automobile Association mobile banking patent were invalid, the fourth USAA patent successfully challenged by PNC after juries found it had infringed them, according to the bank....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS