Fox's Lies Led To Threats, Disinformation Expert Says

By Lauren Berg (May 10, 2023, 11:44 PM EDT) -- The ex-director of a U.S. Department of Homeland Security counter-disinformation division claims in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that Fox News Network has done nothing but peddle lies about her, the latest such case lobbed at the network since it reached a $787.5 million settlement to resolve Dominion Voting System's $1.6 billion defamation suit....

