Dallas Woman Pleads Guilty After Migrant Died En Route to US

By Khadrice Rollins (May 12, 2023, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A Dallas woman who is accused of helping traffic migrants traveling from Mexico is facing the potential of life in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to a charge related to the May 2020 death of an undocumented immigrant attempting to cross the U.S. border, according to federal prosecutors....

