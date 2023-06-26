6th Circ. Told To Defer To DOL Handbook In Car Expense Suit

By Caleb Drickey (June 26, 2023, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Pizza delivery drivers urged the Sixth Circuit to uphold their win in an under-reimbursement claim, arguing that U.S. Department of Labor instructions to pay workers either their actual expenses or the Internal Revenue Service's per-mile cost estimate were valid....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS