Fla. Immigration Attorney Disbarred Over Trust Violations

By Carolina Bolado (May 11, 2023, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday disbarred a Miami immigration attorney for various trust violations and failure to refund immigrant investor clients for double-paid fees until a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation forced his hand, in what the court called a "textbook example of misuse of client funds."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS