Blogger Wants Aviation Attorney's Defamation Lawsuit Tossed

By Christine DeRosa (May 12, 2023, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut-based blogger and journalist who repeatedly accused aviation attorney Manuel von Ribbeck of sexual assault has moved to have his defamation suit against her dismissed, claiming that the statute of limitations has expired and that an Illinois suit already addressed his claims....

