Indivior Wants Class Tossed From Suboxone Antitrust Case

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (May 11, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Indivior urged a Pennsylvania federal court on Thursday to dismiss a class of end payors from a case accusing the company of monopolizing the market for the opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, arguing the end payors have never demonstrated how they "suffered any harm" from the alleged violations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS