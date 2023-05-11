Mich. Exec Can Escape Houston Tech Co.'s Trade Secrets Suit

By Catherine Marfin (May 11, 2023, 8:41 PM EDT) -- An appeals court said a Michigan resident can escape a lawsuit accusing him of misappropriating a Texas technology company's trade secrets, writing that a Houston trial court doesn't have jurisdiction over him because he's alleged to have used the company's trade secrets in another state....

