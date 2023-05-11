Meta, Twitter Urge Federal Judge To Toss Activist's RICO Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 11, 2023, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Meta and Twitter on Thursday called upon a California federal judge to dismiss political activist and commentator Laura Loomer's suit claiming the companies conspired with the government to censor conservative voices, saying she's trying to recycle claims she already lost related to the removal of her social media accounts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS