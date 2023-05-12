Considerations For Assumption Of Risk In NY Sports Suits

By Frank Izzo and Joseph Pidel (May 12, 2023, 5:47 PM EDT) -- On April 27, the New York Court of Appeals analyzed the assumption of risk doctrine in sport activities in its decision for Grady v. Chenango Valley Central School District and Secky v. New Paltz Central School District....

