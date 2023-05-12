Terrorism Finance Claims Against Banks Viable, 2nd Circ. Told

By Ivan Moreno (May 12, 2023, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Hundreds of Americans who were injured or whose relatives were killed or injured in terrorist attacks in Afghanistan told the Second Circuit their lawsuit accusing three foreign banks of enabling the attacks makes viable claims against each financial institution, contrary to what a lower court concluded when it dismissed their complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS