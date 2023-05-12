Retrial Halted In $1B Caltech IP Row After New Apple Defense

By Jasmin Boyce (May 12, 2023, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has delayed the start of a damages retrial in a $1.1 billion patent suit lodged against Apple and Broadcom by the California Institute of Technology over data transmission systems, ruling that he must first sort out newly raised issues regarding standing....

