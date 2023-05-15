Texas High Court Says Homebuyer Is Bound To Arbitration

By Brent Godwin (May 15, 2023, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A homebuyer who purchased her home from the original owner is bound to arbitrate with the homebuilder for construction defects under the initial owner's purchase and sale agreement, the Texas Supreme Court has ruled, reversing a lower court's judgment in favor of the homebuyer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS