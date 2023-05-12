Google To Pay $8M To End Texas False Advertising Suit

By Peter McGuire (May 12, 2023, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Texas said Friday that Google had agreed to pay $8 million to settle allegations that the tech giant deceived consumers when it made radio DJs tell audiences how much they liked using the Pixel 4 smartphone even though the disc jockeys had never touched one of the devices....

