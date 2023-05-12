NJ Jury Convicts Atty Of Murder In Girlfriend's Killing

By George Woolston (May 12, 2023, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey jury has convicted a former attorney of murder in the fatal shooting of the mother of his young daughter nearly five years ago, an act he'd claimed was carried out in self-defense....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS