Chancery Rules Ellison Didn't Coerce Oracle To Buy NetSuite

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 12, 2023, 1:00 PM EDT) -- Oracle Corp. founder Lawrence J. Ellison did not coerce the company into paying $3 billion too much for NetSuite Inc. in 2016 and did not mislead a special board committee that was negotiating the $9.3 billion deal, the Delaware Chancery Court ruled Friday....

