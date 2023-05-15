Ohio Mexican Restaurant Chain Hit With Minimum Wage Suit

By Ryan Harroff (May 15, 2023, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Toledo, Ohio-based Mexican restaurant chain Agave & Rye LLC failed to pay its workers the required minimum wage, according to a new proposed class action filed by one of its bartenders claiming it is "taking advantage" of the tip credit system despite how much nontipped work they do....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS