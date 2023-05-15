3rd Circ. Won't Lift IT Co.'s Gov't Work Ban Amid Contract Suit

By George Woolston (May 15, 2023, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey information technology firm defeated a former subcontractor's challenge to a court order barring it from working on certain U.S. Department of Agriculture projects amid the company's breach of contract suit, with the Third Circuit ruling that the IT firm showed it could suffer business harm absent the injunction....

