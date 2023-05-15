Class Atty Tells Chancery Activists Drove Lowball ZAGG Sale

By Jeff Montgomery (May 15, 2023, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A stockholder class attorney argued in Delaware's Court of Chancery Monday that fears of an activist investor-led proxy challenge prompted cellphone and tablet accessory-maker ZAAG Inc.'s acceptance of a purportedly inadequate $140 million sale in December 2020....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS