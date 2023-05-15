Gilstrap Won't Let Altice Shake Music Cos.' Copyright Suit

By Jasmin Boyce (May 15, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap has rebuffed internet service provider Altice's bid to throw out a copyright suit brought against it by a group of record companies over stolen music being shared by its users, ruling that there's enough evidence at this stage in litigation to support contributory infringement claims....

