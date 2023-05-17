Chancery OKs Deal, $1.35M Atty Fee To End Drug Trial Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (May 17, 2023, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A derivative lawsuit settlement that produced a package of Geron Corp. corporate governance reforms and a $1.35 million attorney fee cleared the Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday, capping years of direct and derivative litigation over company failures to disclose negative drug trial results....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS